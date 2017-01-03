Back pain more prominent in rural areas but care lacking, says therapist
People working in the agriculture industry in particular are at a high risk of back pain, says a physical therapist. Canadians living in rural and remote areas are 30 per cent more likely to experience chronic back pain, a physical therapist says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|21 hr
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC