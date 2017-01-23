All hail the zipper merge: How Canadian politeness is killing the efficiency of our highways
At the first sign of a lane coming to an end, the Canadian strategy is to immediately cram into single file and abandon the soon-to-run-out lane. Then, as cars slowly inch ahead through the gap, they zealously defend the sanctity of the line by aggressively blocking the entry of any and all late mergers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Sat
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|RDL
|4
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC