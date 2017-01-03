Alberta fires push Canada's insurable damage to record $4.9 billion in 2016: IBC
The wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alta., and flooding in Atlantic Canada were driving factors behind a record $4.9 billion in insurable damage last year, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said Friday. The industry group said the estimated insurable damage toll was about $1.7 billion higher than the previous full-year record of $3.2 billion set in 2013.
Read more at Journal of Commerce.
