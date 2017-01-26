Air Force pilots had 4 minutes to eject before crash near Moose Jaw, Sask.
Two pilots who safely ejected from a plane before it crashed near Moose Jaw, Sask., Friday morning had four minutes to act after they noticed a problem, according to the Royal Canadian Air Force. All flights are grounded at the Canadian Armed Forces 15 Wing Moose Jaw base, the centre of RCAF training, while investigators look into the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|13 hr
|Not
|2
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|OHCAn
|382
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC