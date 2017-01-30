Ahmadiyya Muslim community will fight against 'any form of extremism,' says Regina rep
Habib Rehman, spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Regina, said the attack on a Quebec mosque should be condemned in the strongest possible way. The Ahmadiyya Muslim community of Regina condemned a fatal shooting in a Quebec City mosque and vowed to battle against extremism, ahead of vigils in Saskatchewan this week.
