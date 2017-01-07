a Tigera Williams visits 15 Wing on eve of Hometown Hockey in Moose Jaw

One of the first events of the Rogers Scotiabank Hometown Hockey stop in Moose Jaw took place at the outdoor rink at 15 Wing on Friday night, as special guest Dave 'Tiger' Williams - the all-time penalty minute leader in NHL history - took part in a special puck drop with luminaries from the city and military base. Williams chatted with fans and signed autographs at the event, which attracted more than a dozen onlookers to the rink on an icy cold night.

