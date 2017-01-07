a Tigera Williams visits 15 Wing on e...

a Tigera Williams visits 15 Wing on eve of Hometown Hockey in Moose Jaw

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Herald

One of the first events of the Rogers Scotiabank Hometown Hockey stop in Moose Jaw took place at the outdoor rink at 15 Wing on Friday night, as special guest Dave 'Tiger' Williams - the all-time penalty minute leader in NHL history - took part in a special puck drop with luminaries from the city and military base. Williams chatted with fans and signed autographs at the event, which attracted more than a dozen onlookers to the rink on an icy cold night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) 13 hr mjpast 53
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec 20 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Missing Regina man dies hours after being found... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe... Dec 16 no Picnic out there 1
News Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br... Dec 16 Gordo Munsinger 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,759

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC