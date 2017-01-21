5-year-old left alone on school bus, locked in garage for 7 hours
Carolyn Moccasin is calling for better school bus policies after her son was left in a vehicle for hours on his own. On Monday morning, her five-year-old son, Luke Keshane, fell asleep on the bus on his way to school on the Saulteaux First Nation, Sask.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
