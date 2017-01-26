4 arrested after Saskatoon police called to possible home invasion
Officers were called to a residence in the 1000-block of Idylwyld Drive North on Friday at around 7 a.m. CT. Officers arrived to find numerous people fleeing from a suite within the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|58 min
|Problem Child
|5
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|7 hr
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|16 hr
|Justine Tyme
|383
|UPDATE 1-Crews seek source of Saskatchewan oil ...
|Jan 24
|nice goin NOT
|1
|Drop a puck, become a Canuck -- new citizens to...
|Jan 21
|Arian
|2
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Relocating to Saskatoon
|Jan 10
|MsB1981
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC