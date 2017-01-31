2 men sought by Saskatoon police after man stabbed in the back
The 18-year-old man told police he was in a car with his girlfriend and agreed to pick up a man he knew in the 600-block of Avenue I South early Monday evening. He was taken to St. Paul's Hospital by his girlfriend where police officials said he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
