Two facing drug charges after Swift Current RCMP raid downtown home

Two individuals are facing charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act after Swift Current Municipal RCMP, General Investigation Services members, and the Regina Police Dog Services executed a search warrant at a Swift Current home in the early morning hours of December 21. Andrew Douglas Descoteaux faces a total of ten charges, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking , possession of cash proceeds, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of marijuana, and numerous breaches of probation. Descoteaux, who is also facing unrelated charges in Alberta, appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

