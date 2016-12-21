Train Conductor Saves Stowaway Cat Found - Frozen in Ice and Snow' in Canada
A train conductor recently saved the life of a stowaway cat he said he found "frozen in ice and snow" under the engine of a train at a station in Canada. The conductor, Brad Slater, told ABC News that he found the feline this past Sunday while performing a routine inspection on a train that had just arrived at Wainwright.
