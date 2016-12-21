SaskTel's Yorkton employees lead hand

SaskTel and employees from Yorkton and district participating in TelCare, the Crown Corporation's Employee Donation Benevolent Fund, are donating $8,550 to two organizations in 2016. The local organizations to receive support include: a Parkland Therapeutic Riding Association a Yorkton SPCA "TelCare has become a special tradition championed by our employees for over 65 years," said Ron Styles, SaskTel President and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.