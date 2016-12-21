Saskatoon weather outlook: warm air returns, but for how long?
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the city of Lloydminster, Leader, Swift Current and Cypress Hills areas for strong winds that may cause damage expected. Westerly winds are expected to reach warning level strength with gusts up to 90 km/h possible before easing off below warning criteria this evening.
