Saskatchewan has a problem with drunk driving; new law aims to change culture

A Saskatchewan man whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver says new, tougher laws coming into force could reduce the number of impaired driving incidents. Allan Kerpan's 25-year-old daughter, Danille, was killed on the Thanksgiving weekend in 2014 when a truck going the wrong way collided with her vehicle on Highway 11 near Bladworth, between Regina and Saskatoon.

