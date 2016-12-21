Saskatchewan agencies offer tips for stress-free holiday travel
A number of Saskatchewan travel agencies are warning residents to leave extra time to make busses, airplanes and complete road trips this holiday season. Dec. 22 and 23 are the busiest travels days of the year for the Saskatchewan Transportation Company , according to chief operating officer Dean Madsen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC