Regina taxi driver out of ICU a month after brutal attack

Driver Iqbal Singh Sharma was stabbed multiple times in an incident during a taxi trip on Nov. 24. As a Regina taxi driver recovers from a vicious attack during his shift, the City of Regina is working with the cab industry on better protections for drivers. In late November, Iqbal Singh Sharma was stabbed multiple times and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his brain and neck after a cab ride gone bad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.