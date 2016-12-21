Pot enforcement won't change until marijuana is legalized, says Regina police chief
Regina's chief of police, Evan Bray, said the police force will adjust its mandate on pot accordingly when new legislation is made regarding its legal status in Canada. Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says there are no plans to let up on policing marijuana while it's still illegal.
