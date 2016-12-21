Police say pilot on Canadian airline found passed out drunk in cockpit

Canadian police have charged a pilot for Sunwing Airlines with impairment after he was allegedly found passed out in his seat before takeoff early Saturday. Police said the pilot boarded the Boeing 737 with 99 passengers and six crew members in Calgary, Alberta, for a flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.