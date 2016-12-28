Photographs of the past

Karla Pratt, education and public programs coordinator at the Western Development Museum in Moose Jaw, stands next to the new travelling exhibit of a photo collection by Adrian Pratt on December 27, 2016. -- Adrian Paton, a fellow from Arcola, has spent over 20 years tracking down and collecting nearly 8,000 of these photos depicting Saskatchewan's beginnings.

