Manitoba First Nations group welcomes CRTC's Internet access decision
Within the next 10 to 15 years, Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission aims to offer Internet to all households and businesses at higher speeds. 'They want to be connected, like the rest of the world, to the rest of the world,' says Sheila North Wilson, grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.
