Man killed after single vehicle rollover
A 34-year-old man from Keeler is dead following a single vehicle rollover in the early hours of Dec. 24. At 1:25 a.m., emergency services from Moose Jaw were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 42 between Marquis and Keeler. The man driving an SUV travelling west crossed the centre line and entered the south ditch, where the vehicle rolled.
