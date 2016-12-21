Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Big Island Lake Cree Nation death
There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Big Island Lake Cree Nation death. In it, CBC News reports that:
RCMP have charged Anthony Mitsuing with first-degree murder in the death of a 28-year-old on Big Island Lake Cree Nation. Mitsuing, 32, is from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.
|
Port Hardy, Canada
|
#1 Friday
One down,three million to go.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC