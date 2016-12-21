Mail delivery discontinued due to dog danger on Regina street
Two Canada Post mail carriers were attacked by a dog on Dec. 13 and then again on Dec. 16. The service was suspended for the 1800 block of St. John Street on Dec. 19. It is a response to an attack on two mail carriers which occurred last week. The first attack occurred on Dec. 13 and the second on Dec. 16. Delivery will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so, Phil Legault, media relations for Canada Post, said in an email.
