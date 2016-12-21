Ex-military members claim systemic ra...

Ex-military members claim systemic racism in lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: CBC News

Three former members of the Canadian Forces have filed a proposed class action lawsuit claming "systemic racial discrimination and harassment" during their service, detailing how derogatory slurs and threats of violence against them were either ignored or tolerated by their superiors. Marc Frenette, a 38-year-old Aboriginal man from Ontario, Wallace Fowler, a 43-year-old black man from Nova Scotia, and Jean-Pierre Robillard, a black man of Haitian decent raised in New Brunswick, made the accusations against the Canadian Forces in a statement of claim filed Dec. 14 in Halifax, N.S. Fowler has previously called for an inquiry into racism in the military.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15) Dec 20 Come4It 2
News Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016 Dec 17 RDL 4
News Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Missing Regina man dies hours after being found... Dec 17 Problem Child 1
News Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe... Dec 16 no Picnic out there 1
News Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br... Dec 16 Gordo Munsinger 1
News The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed... Dec 16 Saskatoon Sojourn... 6
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,179 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,621

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC