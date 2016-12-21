Energy Dept. offers $2B loan to carbon-storage project
The U.S. Energy Department said Wednesday it is offering a conditional, US$2-billion loan guarantee for a carbon capture project at a planned Louisiana methanol plant. The Lake Charles Methanol plant will use petroleum coke, a byproduct of oil refining, to make methanol, a chemical used in products such as paint, glue, plastics and formaldehyde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada by train in winter reveals dazzling Grea... (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Come4It
|2
|Introducing Fastest Mobile Networks Canada 2016
|Dec 17
|RDL
|4
|Man charged with murder on Little Black Bear Fi...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Missing Regina man dies hours after being found...
|Dec 17
|Problem Child
|1
|Prairie-based online food delivery firm SkipThe...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Winnipeg startup SkipTheDishes gobbled up by Br...
|Dec 16
|Gordo Munsinger
|1
|The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed...
|Dec 16
|Saskatoon Sojourn...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC