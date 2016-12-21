Access to justice top concern raised

By Greg Nikkel City officials, lawyers, Chamber members and police administrators held meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in an attempt to address concerns around the loss of Queen's Bench court and the sheriff from the Weyburn Court House. The meeting on Wednesday was with Justice Minister and Attorney-General Gord Wyant, department officials and Weyburn-Big Muddy MLA Dustin Duncan, and on Thursday, the NDP's Justice critic, MLA Nicole Sarauer was in attendance to hear the concerns.

