30th anniversary of crash that killed...

30th anniversary of crash that killed 4 Swift Current, Sask., hockey players

On Dec. 30, 1986, four players on the Swift Current Broncos died in a highway crash - Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff. The four Swift Current Bronco players killed in the Dec. 30, 1986 crash are Trent Kresse, Brent Ruff, Chris Mantyka and Scott Kruger.

Saskatchewan

