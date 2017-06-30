Woman dead after car collides with tr...

Woman dead after car collides with truck on Highway 20 near Quebec City

A fatal accident involving a truck and a car took place on Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. A 55-year-old woman is dead after her car collided with a truck on Highway 20 near Laurier-Station, about 50 kilometres west of Quebec City. The collision occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

