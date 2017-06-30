Upper, middle and low-income Canadians worried about housing prices: poll
A new poll suggests that just over two in five Canadians believe housing in this country is not affordable for them, a finding that cuts almost evenly across income levels. The poll by EKOS Research appears even more bleak in some of Canada's hottest housing markets, where only a small sliver of respondents said they believe homes are affordable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Sat
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|More (Jun '14)
|Jun 30
|Daddy
|3
|Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on...
|Jun 29
|Wacky goings on
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Jun 27
|Jugdish Delta House
|10
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC