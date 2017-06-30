Upper, middle and low-income Canadian...

Upper, middle and low-income Canadians worried about housing prices: poll

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The News

A new poll suggests that just over two in five Canadians believe housing in this country is not affordable for them, a finding that cuts almost evenly across income levels. The poll by EKOS Research appears even more bleak in some of Canada's hottest housing markets, where only a small sliver of respondents said they believe homes are affordable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Sat Dumfukchug 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 30
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Jun 30 RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... Jun 29 Wacky goings on 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 27 Jugdish Delta House 10
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,722 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC