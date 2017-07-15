RCMP lay charges in St. Joe's human smuggling and trafficking...
There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from Friday Jul 7, titled RCMP lay charges in St. Joe's human smuggling and trafficking.... In it, SooToday reports that:
Marie Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment has resulted in Human Smuggling and Human Trafficking charges against two male subjects from the Greater Toronto Area. The investigation, dubbed Project OFLEX, was initiated on May 31, 2015, after a lone female illegally entered Canada on a vessel that left Neebish Island in Michigan, and landed on St. Joseph's Island in Ontario.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 Saturday Jul 8
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Building Canada 150 - Asbestos: from miracle ma...
|Tue
|Day in UK
|1
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Jul 7
|Marked BonerCowSki
|3
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|Jul 6
|Baphomet
|2
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Jul 1
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Jul 1
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|More (Jun '14)
|Jun 30
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC