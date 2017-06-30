Quebec police chief harassed by his o...

Quebec police chief harassed by his own officers ordered to face new trial

Read more: National Post

A police chief who was prosecuted and acquitted after he installed surveillance equipment to stop an harassment campaign waged by his own officers has been ordered to face a new trial. The Quebec Court of Appeal did not dispute the abuse suffered by Michel Ledoux, the former chief of police in Mont-Tremblant, Que., amid contentious contract negotiations between the town and its police force.

Quebec, Canada

