Prince Charles, Camilla met by thousa...

Prince Charles, Camilla met by thousands of people to celebrate Canada 150

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Sharon Johnston and Governor General David Johnston ride in a carriage during Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Sharon Johnston and Governor General David Johnston ride in a carriage during Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat 12 hr Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 21 hr Dumfukchug 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... 23 hr True Christian wi... 30
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Fri RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News More (Jun '14) Fri Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... Jun 29 Wacky goings on 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 27 Jugdish Delta House 12
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,639 • Total comments across all topics: 282,178,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC