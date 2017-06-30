Old Colwyn murder accused's account '...

Old Colwyn murder accused's account 'absolute nonsense', court hears

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: IcNorthWales

A man accused of murder had just moments to decide what to do when faced by a man trying to him with a bottle, a jury was told today. Dean Joseph Cody, 30, who denies the murder of David Kingsbury, had already seen him acting aggressively towards a woman and Cody brought a knife from his pocket, the court heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNorthWales.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Jul 1 Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Jul 1 Dumfukchug 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jul 1 True Christian wi... 30
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Jun 30 RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... Jun 29 Wacky goings on 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 27 Jugdish Delta House 10
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,250,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC