Northern shelters for victims of violence got small share of federal funding

Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canada's Far North is getting the short end of the stick on a major federal investment aimed at reducing gender-based violence, advocates say, because the money is being meted out based on the size of a region's population, rather than need. "When I go to meetings with shelters in southern Canada, I am hearing about all these shelters being built with the renovation money and I'm thinking, 'Holy cow! What happened to the North?'" said Lyda Fuller, executive director of the YWCA Yellowknife.

Quebec, Canada

