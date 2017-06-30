Montreal's first Canada Day parade me...

Montreal's first Canada Day parade met with laughter, founder recalls

22 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Among the tens of thousands of flag-waving revellers expected to line the streets for Montreal's Canada Day parade, there will be one man who remembers the year he almost marched alone. Roopnarine Singh, a Trinidad-born Montreal doctor, organized the first Canada Day parade in 1978 after being horrified there was no celebration to mark his adopted country's birthday.

