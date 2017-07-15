Machinex appoints US western region s...

Machinex appoints US western region sales manager

14 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

Machinex Technologies Inc. , the High Point, North Carolina-based U.S. subsidiary of Machinex Group , Plessisville, Quebec, has announced that Will Herzog has joined the company as a sales manager for the western U.S. In his new role, Herzog will help develop sorting systems solutions with customers while providing the latest technologies on the market, Machinex says. He will ensure customers' satisfaction while supporting them in their future needs.

