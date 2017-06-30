Four years after Lac-Megantic, Montre...

Four years after Lac-Megantic, Montreal researchers seek model to reduce risk

The dangers of transporting hazardous goods by train were highlighted in tragic fashion four years ago, when an oil-laden runaway train derailed and crashed in the centre of Lac-Megantic, Que., killing 47 people. But as the town rebuilds and rebrands itself as an eco-friendly hub, some engineers at Montreal's Concordia University are working to develop a math model they hope could help prevent similar rail disasters.

Quebec, Canada

