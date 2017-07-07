F-15 jets escort Cuba-bound Canadian ...

F-15 jets escort Cuba-bound Canadian aircraft to Montreal due to...

Friday Jul 7 Read more: WTNH

Two NORAD F-15 fighter jets intercepted a Cuba -bound aircraft operated by Canada 's Sunwing Airlines in upstate New York Thursday night, and escorted it back to Montreal after a passenger made "non specific threats" on board the Boeing 737 aircraft, the airline said. "We can confirm that flight WG604 which departed Montreal's Dorval airport for Cayo Coco earlier this evening turned around due to an unruly customer making non-specific threats," the Toronto-based low-cost carrier said in a statement of the flight, which was intercepted near Albany.

Quebec, Canada

