Exposed stretch of pipeline in Saint-Lazare has residents worried
Residents in Saint-Lazare west of Montreal are expressing new concern about a section of 60-year-old pipeline that was found exposed more than a year ago. The company that owns the pipeline, Trans-Northern, has since covered the exposed section with rocks, but the woman who owns the land, Sylvie Rozon, says nothing more has been done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
