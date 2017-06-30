Domaine du Mortier
Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil I met Fabien Boisard a year ago in a tasting event in Paris and I was impressed at the time by the range of true, unfiltered wines made from organic vineyards. Fabien and his brother Cyril are running this domaine in the northern end of the Saint-Nicolas-de-Bourgueil area.
