Canadian man indicted in officer's stabbing at Flint airport
FLINT, Mich. -- A Tunisia native who lives in Canada repeated the Arabic phrase for "God is great" prior to his arraignment Wednesday in the Amor Ftouhi said "Allahu Akbar" before the proceeding started Wednesday in federal court in Flint, according to The Flint Journal .
