Canadian man indicted in officer's st...

Canadian man indicted in officer's stabbing at Flint airport

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

FLINT, Mich. -- A Tunisia native who lives in Canada repeated the Arabic phrase for "God is great" prior to his arraignment Wednesday in the Amor Ftouhi said "Allahu Akbar" before the proceeding started Wednesday in federal court in Flint, according to The Flint Journal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem 54 min Baphomet 2
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Jul 1 Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Jul 1 Dumfukchug 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Jul 1 True Christian wi... 30
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Jun 30 RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... Jun 29 Wacky goings on 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC