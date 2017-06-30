Canada expands safe injection sites as overdose deaths rise
Canada is attacking its expanding opioid crisis with an unusual measure: It's giving addicts a safe place to shoot up. The government already has allowed seven "safe injection sites" to open and a score of others are being considered across the country.
