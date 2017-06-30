Bus delays, route changes cause Canada Day commuter chaos
People standing in line to enter Parliament Hill weren't the only ones in Ottawa left waiting on Canada Day, with thousands of people across the city standing in wet puddles for buses that either drove past them filled to the brim or didn't show up at all. OC Transpo riders taking advantage of the free service for Canada Day were stranded as they waited for buses that were delayed by more than 30 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|3 hr
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|12 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|14 hr
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Fri
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|More (Jun '14)
|Fri
|Daddy
|3
|Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on...
|Jun 29
|Wacky goings on
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Jun 27
|Jugdish Delta House
|12
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC