Body of missing camper found near Maniwaki

The body of a missing camper was found on Saturday in Sainte-Therese-de-la-Gatineau, approximately 130 kilometres north of Ottawa. Police were called to a campground in the area at around 1 p.m. on July 1 after 38-year-old Benoit Carreau was reported missing, said Marc Tessier, spokesperson for Surete du Quebec in Outaouais.

