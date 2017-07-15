150 years for Canada's Indigenous people
Confederation took place on July 1, 1867, and since then Canada's Indigenous people have faced and overcome a multitude of hardships, including the creation of residential schools which saw the federal government tear children away from their families. Today, Canadians are still coming to grips with how Indigenous people have been treated in the past 150 years.
