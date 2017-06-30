$1.2 Million for Habitat

$1.2 Million for Habitat

There are 1 comment on the My Manitoba.com story from Saturday, titled $1.2 Million for Habitat. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:

To celebrate Canada 150, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing $1.2 million to help more Manitobans become homeowners through Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project. Minister Scott Fielding and Doug Eyolfson, member of Parliament for Charleswood-St.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mr Peanut - Farmer

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
What a Great Way to Shmooze with an Ex-President !
And ..
$1'2 Million is PEANUTS ! 888

** For Conservatives .. Jimmy Carter was a Peanut Farmer ! now laugh !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... Sat Dumfukchug 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 30
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Jun 30 RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
News More (Jun '14) Jun 30 Daddy 3
News Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on... Jun 29 Wacky goings on 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Jun 27 Jugdish Delta House 10
News Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ... Jun 25 Invade Canada 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC