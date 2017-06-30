$1.2 Million for Habitat
There are 1 comment on the My Manitoba.com story from Saturday, titled $1.2 Million for Habitat. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:
To celebrate Canada 150, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing $1.2 million to help more Manitobans become homeowners through Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project. Minister Scott Fielding and Doug Eyolfson, member of Parliament for Charleswood-St.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
What a Great Way to Shmooze with an Ex-President !
And ..
$1'2 Million is PEANUTS ! 888
** For Conservatives .. Jimmy Carter was a Peanut Farmer ! now laugh !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|Sat
|Dumfukchug
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|30
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|More (Jun '14)
|Jun 30
|Daddy
|3
|Indigenous protesters in Ottawa erect teepee on...
|Jun 29
|Wacky goings on
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Jun 27
|Jugdish Delta House
|10
|Float in Montreal Fete nationale parade sparks ...
|Jun 25
|Invade Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC