People hold up a sign during a demonstration on Parliament Hill, as a crowd gathered to erect a teepee as part of a four-day Canada Day protest, in Ottawa on Thursday, June 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang ORG XMIT: JDT101 Justin Tang, "You can only do this in a relationship, and my new friends, who are First Nations, Inuit and MA©tis, have changed my understanding of what it means to be Canadian," Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett said last December at a sunrise ceremony in St. John's, N.L., to launch the initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.