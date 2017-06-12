Yousuf Karsh bust unveiled in downtow...

Yousuf Karsh bust unveiled in downtown Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Arif Virani, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage , George J. Furey, the Speaker of the Senate of Canada , and Armenian Ambassador Armen Yeganian unveil the statue to famous Canadian-Armenian photographer Yousuf Karsh in front of Chateau Laurier in downtown Ottawa on June 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Armenian Embassy/Youtube The memory of famous Canadian-Armenian photographer Yousuf Karsh now lives not only in prints of his photos of world celebrities and politicians but also in bronze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L... 15 hr hmmm 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 18 hr WHITE GERMICIDE 5
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Jun 10 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC