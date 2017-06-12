Yousuf Karsh bust unveiled in downtown Ottawa
Arif Virani, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage , George J. Furey, the Speaker of the Senate of Canada , and Armenian Ambassador Armen Yeganian unveil the statue to famous Canadian-Armenian photographer Yousuf Karsh in front of Chateau Laurier in downtown Ottawa on June 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Armenian Embassy/Youtube The memory of famous Canadian-Armenian photographer Yousuf Karsh now lives not only in prints of his photos of world celebrities and politicians but also in bronze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|15 hr
|hmmm
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|18 hr
|WHITE GERMICIDE
|5
|Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'...
|Jun 10
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Jun 5
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC