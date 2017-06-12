Yousuf Karsh bust unveiled in downtown Ottawa

Arif Virani, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage , George J. Furey, the Speaker of the Senate of Canada , and Armenian Ambassador Armen Yeganian unveil the statue to famous Canadian-Armenian photographer Yousuf Karsh in front of Chateau Laurier in downtown Ottawa on June 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Armenian Embassy/Youtube The memory of famous Canadian-Armenian photographer Yousuf Karsh now lives not only in prints of his photos of world celebrities and politicians but also in bronze.

