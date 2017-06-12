You could live in Canada and U.S. at ...

You could live in Canada and U.S. at the same time: House straddling...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Brian and Joan Dumoulin pose on both sides of a marker showing the U.S.-Canadian border in the front yard of their home on June 8. She is in Canada, while he is in the United States. In Derby Line, Vt., a border post and planters show the U.S.-Canadian border where it leads to the Haskell Opera House and library, a building located in the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 21 hr White Genocide 4
News Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here'... Sat Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo... Jun 5 moving-to-gatinea... 1
News Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni... Jun 5 they lead not muc... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC