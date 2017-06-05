Winnipeg receives more than $25K in grants for greenery to honour Canada 150
Several dozen volunteers, including Winnipeg city councillors Matt Allard and Janice Lukes, planted trees in Glengarry Park Saturday morning. Hundreds of shrubs and trees are destined to be planted in Winnipeg green spaces this year as part of Canada's 150th birthday celebration.
